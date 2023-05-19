Iron Path-backed CPI acquires Balcones Pain Consultants and Water Leaf Surgery Center

This acquisition adds three clinics and one ambulatory surgical center in the Austin metropolitan area to CPI’s national interventional pain management platform.

Capitol Pain Institute, which is backed by Iron Path Capital, has acquired Balcones Pain Consultants and Water Leaf Surgery Center. No financial terms were disclosed.

This acquisition adds three clinics and one ambulatory surgical center in the Austin metropolitan area to CPI’s national interventional pain management platform. CPI currently operates in six states: Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas.

“We see great potential in the Austin market,” said Iron Path Capital co-founder Scott Mraz, in a statement. “Together, we look forward to strengthening our regional presence and expanding access to chronic pain care across the Southwest.”

Based in Nashville and Charlottesville, Iron Path Capital invests in the lower middle market healthcare and specialty industrial sectors. Iron Path was founded in 2021.