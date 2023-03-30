Iron Path-backed CPI acquires three pain management practices and an ambulatory surgical center

Capitol Pain Institute is an interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the U.S.

CPI currently has clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana

CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007

Iron Path Capital is focused on lower-middle-market investments across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors

Capitol Pain Institute, which is backed by Iron Path Capital, has acquired three pain management practices and an ambulatory surgical center: Springs Rehabilitation, Spinal Diagnostics and Regenerative Medicine, The Peak Physical Medicine and The Ascent Surgery Center. All are based in Colorado. No financial terms were disclosed.

CPI currently has clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Colorado entry marks CPI’s expansion into the fifth state in their national platform.

“Today marks an exciting chapter as we accelerate our mission and continue finding the right talent and collaborations to expand our chronic pain treatment platform nationwide,” said Iron Path Capital co-founder Scott Mraz, in a statement. “We look forward to providing beneficial resources to our partners, patients, and communities we serve. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with our new partners and look forward to the future and the difference we can make.”

Capitol Pain Institute is an interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the U.S. CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007.

Iron Path Capital is focused on lower-middle-market investments across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors.