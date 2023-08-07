Iron Path-backed VION Biosciences scoops up chemical manufacturer Aldon

Aldon will serve as the first investment under VION Biosciences LLC and be led by former Avantor executive Mark Thornton.

VION Biosciences is a life science company

McDermott is acting as its legal advisor to Iron Path and FORVIS, LLP is acting as financial advisor

Based in Nashville and Charlottesville, Virginia, Iron Path invests in healthcare and specialty industrials sectors

VION Biosciences, which is backed by Iron Path Capital, has acquired Avon, New York-based Aldon, a private-label chemical manufacturer and distributor to the healthcare, life science and STEM education end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Aldon will serve as the first investment under VION Biosciences LLC and be led by former Avantor executive Mark Thornton.

VION Biosciences is a life science company.

On the deal, Scott Mraz, a founding partner of Iron Path Capital, said in a statement, “The creation of VION Biosciences marks Iron Path’s second platform investment in the specialty chemicals and life science sectors. We are excited to partner with Mark and believe the acquisition of Aldon is an important first step in VION’s growth strategy.”

McDermott is acting as its legal advisor to Iron Path and FORVIS, LLP is acting as financial advisor.McDermott is acting as its legal advisor to Iron Path and FORVIS, LLP is acting as financial advisor.

Based in Nashville and Charlottesville, Virginia, Iron Path invests in healthcare and specialty industrials sectors.