Iron Path Capital-backed CPI acquires Wellspring Pain Solutions

Capitol Pain Institute, which is backed by Iron Path Capital, has acquired Wellspring Pain Solutions, an Indiana-based provider of pain management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The investment in Wellspring is an extension of the fundamental tenets of our investment in CPI,” said Iron Path Capital co-founder Rob Reistetter, in a statement. “This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to compliance and advancing healthier alternatives for an in-need population.”

