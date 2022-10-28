Ironbridge Equity eyes opportunity in reflection of Walker Glass

Ironbridge has acquired a controlling stake in Walker Glass

Walker serves both US and Canadian architectural glass fabricators

Ironbridge will support the company in its next phase of growth

Ironbridge Equity Partners announced it has acquired a controlling interest in Walker Glass Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Montreal, Walker develops and manufactures acid-etched glass substrates, mirrors and bird-friendly glazing solutions. Established in 1942, it serves both US and Canadian architectural glass fabricators.

“Walker’s proven track record over the past 80 years has demonstrated the ability to consistently deliver growth through best-in-class product quality, top-notch customer service, state-of-the-art production, and an innovation-based culture” said Pete Samson, managing partner at Ironbridge, in a statement. “We look forward to working with management to support the Company during its next chapter of growth.”

Walker is one of several Ironbridge investments reported by PE Hub this year, including Kore Outdoor and Handi Foods.

Toronto-based Ironbridge is a private equity firm with more than C$700 million of assets under management. It focuses on investing in lower middle-market companies in Canada, typically in manufacturing, distribution, consumer products and services, and business products and services sectors.

Ironbridge last year closed its fourth fund, raising C$383 million.