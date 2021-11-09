Ironbridge Equity closes fourth mid-market PE fund at C$383m

Canadian private equity firm Ironbridge Equity Partners has closed its fourth lower mid-market fund, raising C$383 million. Ironbridge Equity Partners IV surpassed its target of C$300 million and an original hard cap of C$325 million with the backing of new and existing investors in Canada, the US and Europe. Ironbridge also announced the promotions of Peter Dowse, Jeff Murphy, and Andrew Walton to managing partner.

(Toronto – November 9, 2021) Ironbridge Equity Partners (“Ironbridge”) today announced that it has completed the first and final closing of its fourth private equity fund, Ironbridge Equity Partners IV, LP (the “Fund” or “Fund IV”). Ironbridge raised C$383 million from investors in Canada, the US, the UK and Continental Europe, and significantly surpassed its target of C$300 million. The Fund represents a 61% increase in capital from its predecessor fund, Ironbridge Equity Partners III, LP (“Fund III”) which had its final closing in April 2016. Substantially oversubscribed, Fund IV closed above its original hard cap of C$325 million and brings Ironbridge’s assets under management to over C$700 million.

Alan Sellery, President and Managing Partner of Ironbridge commented, “We are delighted with the success of this fundraise and the strong support we received from both existing and new investors. The interest in Ironbridge is a testament to the team’s ability to successfully execute the investment strategy that has been pursued since our founding in 2005. We will continue to build market-leading companies in the Canadian middle market and look forward to delivering more outstanding deals for our investors in Fund IV.”

“Ironbridge is also pleased to announce the promotions of Peter Dowse, Jeff Murphy, and Andrew Walton to Managing Partner,” stated Sellery. “These promotions are a recognition of the dedication and significant contributions Peter, Jeff, and Andrew have made to the success of Ironbridge. They each bring a long tenure with the firm, and their leadership and commitment have helped shape it into what Ironbridge is today.” Peter Samson, Managing Partner added, “Ironbridge has grown considerably over the years, enabled by their important efforts. They lead by example and embody Ironbridge’s core values.”

Ironbridge invests in a broad range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, and consumer and business products and services. Ironbridge’s thirteen investment professionals have extensive financial and operating experience and work closely with the management teams of its portfolio companies to enhance value.

Elm Capital acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Fund.