iuvo BioScience scoops up ophthalmology-focused clinical CRO Promedica International

iuvo BioScience, a Rochester, New York-based provider of preclinical and clinical development services, laboratory services, and scientific consulting services, has acquired Promedica International, a Costa Mesa, California-based specialty ophthalmology-focused clinical CRO. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ampersand Capital Partners is backing the combined business.

As part of the transaction, iuvo has named Shannon Stoddard as president, clinical research for the combined clinical research business.

On the deal, Ben Burton, president and CEO of iuvo, said in a statement, “I have known Shannon and the PMI team for several years, and have great respect for their expertise and industry-leading position in the marketplace. Shannon’s employee-centric and Sponsor-dedicated approach is a perfect strategic and cultural fit with the iuvo team.”

iuvo BioScience was founded in 2015 and Promedica was founded in 1985.

Based in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand invests in the middle market. The firm has $3 billion of assets under management.