J.C. Flowers invests $125m in CFG Bank’s holding company Capital Funding Bancorp

J.C. Flowers has made an investment of $125 million in Capital Funding Bancorp, a holding company for CFG Bank.

Based in Baltimore, CFG Bank provides financing and banking solutions to the national healthcare and multifamily industries.

The investment, which can increase up to $165 million, supports growth of CFG’s national healthcare and multifamily lending business.

In conjunction with the closing, Louis Vachon and Tom Harding of J.C. Flowers will join the board of directors of the company and CFG Bank.

CFG Bank is headquartered in Baltimore. The bank currently has over $5 billion in assets, up from $1 billion in assets at the end of 2019.

“We are excited to work with CFG Bank’s excellent management team, and we look forward to providing operational and financial input to the Bank as it moves on to its next stage of responsible growth,” said Louis Vachon, an operating partner of J.C. Flowers and former CEO and president of National Bank of Canada in a statement.

PNC FIG Advisory, part of PNC Capital Markets LLC, acted as sole placement agent and exclusive financial advisor to the Company. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to the Company. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal counsel to J.C. Flowers.

J.C. Flowers invests in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, J.C. Flowers has approximately $4 billion of assets under management.