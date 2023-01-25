J.C. Flowers taps Meade as business development and IR head

He previously held senior positions at Apollo Global Management and placement agent Eaton Partners

J.C. Flowers invests in the financial services industry

Founded in 1998, the firm has approximately $4 billion of assets under management

J.C. Flowers has named Dan Meade as managing director and head of business development and investor relations.

Most recently, Meade was a managing director at Castlelake. He previously held senior positions at Apollo Global Management and placement agent Eaton Partners.

“We welcome Dan to J.C. Flowers and look forward to his contributions to our investor relations team,” said Chris Flowers, CEO of J.C. Flowers, in a statement. “Our fifth private equity fund, which closed last year, welcomed many new investors who share our interest in exceptional financial services opportunities worldwide. We are confident that Dan will help us as we continue to expand our growing LP base.”

J.C. Flowers invests in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has approximately $4 billion of assets under management.