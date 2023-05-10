Jacmel Growth Partners taps Hardaway as CFO

In this role, Hardaway will oversee the financial operations for Jacmel and its holdings.

Previously, he was a senior treasury officer at the University of California, Los Angeles

Prior to that he worked at Amgen Inc in multiple roles

Jacmel Growth Partners targets lower middle market companies

Jacmel Growth Partners has named Mark Hardaway as chief financial officer.

In this role, Hardaway will oversee the financial operations for Jacmel and its holdings, while also working with portfolio company leadership to implement best-in-class financial strategies, risk management and operational practices.

Previously, he was a senior treasury officer at the University of California, Los Angeles. Prior to that he worked at Amgen, Inc. in multiple roles of rising seniority for nearly seven years based in Zug, Vienna, Prague and Thousand Oaks, CA.

“Mark is an exceptional finance executive whose focus on team-building, community impact and partnership is fully aligned with Jacmel’s values, and his growth-oriented mentality will help strengthen and scale our portfolio companies,” said Nick Jean-Baptiste, founder and managing partner at Jacmel Growth Partners, in a statement. “I have known Mark for nearly two decades and we are confident that his experience and leadership will help us achieve further success.”

Founded in 2015, Jacmel Growth Partners targets lower middle market companies. The firm is based in Brooklyn, New York.