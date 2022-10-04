Jefferson Capital backed-Max Solutions buys Ellis Group

Max Solutions is a specialty packaging company

Max Solutions, a specialty packaging company headquartered in New York, recently announced the acquisition of Pickering, Ontario-based Ellis Group, Canada’s largest family owned and operated folding carton company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Ellis currently operates three manufacturing facilities in Ontario.

“We are very excited about this acquisition,” said Marc Shore, CEO of Max Solutions, said in a statement. “The Ellis Group will provide state-of-the-art technology for our customers and augment our offerings geographically. This partnership is complementary on many levels in that it supports and strengthens our common end markets, customers and cultures. We look forward to leveraging the best of both organizations, which will create opportunities for our employees and enhance our future growth and success.”

Max Solutions was launched in 2021 with the backing of Jefferson Capital Partners.

Jefferson is headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana. The firm was founded in 2002 and has more than $110 million in growth capital invested in over 45 portfolio companies.