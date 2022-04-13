Jefferson Capital-backed Max Solutions forms JV with PaperFoam

Max Solutions Inc, which is backed by Jefferson Capital Partners Ltd, has formed a joint venture with PaperFoam BV.

Max Solutions Inc, which is backed by Jefferson Capital Partners Ltd, has formed a joint venture with PaperFoam BV. The joint venture will leverage PaperFoam’s existing U.S. based manufacturing facility, located in Wilmington, North Carolina.

PRESS RELEASE

WILMINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Max Solutions, Inc., a differentiated specialty packaging platform founded by industry veterans Marc Shore and Dennis Kaltman, announced today the formation of a joint venture with PaperFoam BV. The joint venture will leverage PaperFoam’s existing US based manufacturing facility, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, to increase the sales of 100% compostable sustainable packaging in the North American market. Max Solutions was founded in November 2021 with funding from private equity firm Jefferson Capital Partners, Ltd.

Marc Shore, Chief Executive Officer of Max Solutions commented, “PaperFoam produces a unique product based on its patented injection molding manufacturing process. As we continue to grow Max Solutions, our partnership with PaperFoam will allow us to introduce their technology and products to a wide array of Max Solutions’ customer base.”

Dennis Kaltman, President and Chief Operating officer of Max Solutions noted, “I look forward to working with the PaperFoam team as we expand the production capacity of the North Carolina facility. Our sales team is thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce the PaperFoam products as environmentally friendly packaging continues to replace plastic in the North American market.”

Willem Derkman, Chief Executive Officer of PaperFoam BV added, “We believe this new joint venture is the perfect vehicle to continue introducing our products to the North American markets. Marc and Dennis have expertise and experiences in the North American markets that are unique. We very much look forward to a long and successful partnership with Max Solutions.”

About Max Solutions

Founded in November 2021, Max Solutions provides a differentiated specialty packaging platform to a wide range of customers in the health care and consumer industries. Max Solutions will open its initial manufacturing facilities in the United States over the next several months.

About PaperFoam BV

PaperFoam, through a unique, patented manufacturing process, provides Eco-friendly packaging solutions across the Cosmetics, Electronics, Food, Gardening, and Medical industries. The Dutch company has manufacturing facilities in the US, Europe and Asia.