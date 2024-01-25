JF Lehman & Company scouts for landfill, wastewater facilities for Crystal Clean

Crystal Clean announced earlier in January it had acquired Envirosafe, an Ohio-based provider of environmental services.

JF Lehman & Company, a New York-based lower mid-market sponsor, sees add-on acquisition potential in landfill sites and wastewater treatment facilities alike for its latest holding, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc.

Following its first add-on deal this month for hazardous waste landfill operator Envirosafe in northern Ohio, Crystal Clean is chasing asset owners holding Part B permits for waste facilities to collect and process various waste streams, JFLCO partner Glenn Shor told PE Hub.

A Part B permit is a federal EPA designation under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of 1976 allowing for the storage of hazardous waste materials at landfills.

As a national waste solutions provider with 120 branch locations, Crystal Clean is trying to provide more storage solutions to its industrial customers, and in the process seeks to make landfill property operation more of an “in-house” business function for the company, Shor said.

Landfill assets as well as wastewater treatment facilities are a primary add-on focus for the 2023 investment of JFLCO. Shor said Part B permit facilities and waste collection provider targets can range from single-digit EBITDA companies to just about $50 million EBITDA, with a 90 percent majority of sites grouped on the lower end of the range.

JFLCO managing director David Thomas said a secondary group of add-on acquisitions could include regional waste companies within Crystal Clean’s existing market region that could add additional collection capacity for the company.

Based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Crystal Clean was acquired by JFL in a $1.2 billion enterprise value transaction that closed in October 2023, seeing the former Nasdaq-listed environmental solutions company taken private. Currently the company operates about 2,400 waste hauling and other collection trucks and holds permits allowing it to accept nearly 600 different EPA waste codes across its network of 100,000 customers, Thomas said.

To date about 60 percent of JFLCO’s acquisitions have come from participation in a competitive sale process, compared to about percent of deals that came to the sponsor as the result of a proprietary deal referral or privately negotiated transaction, Shor said.

Formed in 1999, Crystal Clean has about 790 employees and collects, processes and recycles various types of industrial waste oils, as well as other chemicals such as antifreeze. The company provides additional solutions including industrial site cleaning, emergency oil and chemical spill response services, environmental consulting and lubricant product distribution.

Formed in 1992 by John Lehman, Donald Glickman and George Sawyer, JFLCO began as a financial advisory firm to the aerospace and defense markets, but in 1997 launched its debut institutional PE fund. It is now invested in its sixth major fund, JFL Equity Investors VI LP, a $1.6 billion LP fund launched in late 2022 (registration required).