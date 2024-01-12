JFLCO-backed Crystal Clean buys environmental services firm Envirosafe

Crystal Clean is a provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions to commercial and industrial end-markets.

Envirosafe represents Crystal Clean’s first acquisition since the JFLCO-led acquisition of the company in October 2023

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Envirosafe

Founded in 1992, JFLCO invests in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries

Crystal Clean, which is backed by J.F. Lehman & Company, has acquired Envirosafe, an Ohio-based provider of environmental services and solutions.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Crystal Clean is a provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions to commercial and industrial end-markets.

Envirosafe represents Crystal Clean’s first acquisition since the JFLCO-led acquisition of the company in October 2023.

“This acquisition jump-starts our growth strategy, and we are excited to continue to support the Crystal Clean team in future acquisitions” said Dave Thomas, director of Crystal Clean and managing director at JFLCO in a statement.

Shearman & Sterling provided legal counsel to Crystal Clean and JFLCO. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Eastman & Smith provided legal counsel to Envirosafe.

Founded in 1992, JFLCO invests in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.