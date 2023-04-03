JFLCO-backed Puris acquires D&D Water & Sewer assets

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Puris is a provider of solutions to the sanitary, storm and potable water markets.

Puris, a portfolio company of J.F. Lehman & Company, has acquired the assets of D&D Water & Sewer, a Canton, Michigan-based provider of specialized underground infrastructure installation and repair solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“D&D’s capabilities are uniquely-positioned to address the urgent need to improve the safety and efficiency of drinking water distribution. This acquisition will help support the growing demand for our solutions,” said Glenn Shor, chairman of Puris and a partner at JFLCO, in a statement.

Founded in 1992, JFLCO invests in the defense, aerospace and maritime industries. The firm is based in New York City.