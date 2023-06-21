JFLCO-backed Trident acquires assets of manufacturer Custom Alloy Corporation

CAC is a critical supplier to the U.S. Navy on key programs, including nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers

Trident was the prevailing bidder in a Section 363 bankruptcy auction for the assets of CAC

J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries

Trident Maritime Systems, a portfolio company of J.F. Lehman & Company, has acquired the assets of New Jersey-based Custom Alloy Corporation, a provider of alloyed forgings, fittings, and pipe to defense and industrial end users. No financial terms were disclosed.

Trident is a maritime systems and solutions provider.

CAC is a critical supplier to the U.S. Navy on key programs, including nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers.

Trident was the prevailing bidder in a Section 363 bankruptcy auction for the assets of CAC.

“The acquisition of CAC expands our presence on key U.S. Navy nuclear vessel programs, a critical element of our growth strategy,” said Alex Harman, chairman of Trident and partner at JFLCO in a statement. “Trident’s growing scale and breadth of offerings allow us to more holistically partner with our shipbuilding customers to efficiently deliver the solutions required by them and the U.S. Navy.”

Blank Rome and Keller Benvenutti Kim provided legal counsel to Trident. SSG Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to CAC and Rabinowitz, Lubetkin & Tully and Cole Schotz provided legal counsel to CAC.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.