JFLCO completes take-private buyout of waste management service firm Crystal Clean

J.F. Lehman & Company has closed its take-private acquisition of Crystal Clean, a Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based waste management service provider. The deal is for $45.50 per share, which puts Crystal Clean at a valuation of approximately $1.2 billion.
As a result of the closing, Crystal Clean is no longer trading on the NASDAQ.
William Blair served as financial advisor to Crystal Clean, Stifel delivered a fairness opinion to Crystal Clean with respect to the transaction, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Crystal Clean.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as lead financial advisor to JFLCO, with Jefferies LLC also providing financial advice. And, Shearman & Sterling LLP and Jones Day served as legal counsel to JFLCO.
Based in New York City, JFLCO targets the aerospace, defense, maritime and environmental sectors. Currently, the firm has approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management.