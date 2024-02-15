JFLCO promotes Andonian, Dudzik and Korek to senior associates

Also, the firm recently hired Georgia C. Cochrane as deputy chief compliance officer, Leon D. Frohlich as director of credit operations & finance and Tony C. Blackthorn and Jordan M. Janoff as associates.

J.F. Lehman & Company has promoted Nicholas J. Andonian, James G. Dudzik and Jake T. Korek to senior associate. The appointments became effective in January 2024.

All three joined the firm in 2021.

“We are pleased to recognize the skills, dedication and contributions that Nick, James and Jake have made since joining the firm nearly three years ago,” said Glenn M. Shor, a partner at J.F. Lehman said in a statement. “Their success is yet another example of our strong track record of developing talent and rewarding excellence.”

Also, the firm recently hired Georgia C. Cochrane as deputy chief compliance officer, Leon D. Frohlich as director of credit operations & finance and Tony C. Blackthorn and Jordan M. Janoff as associates.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.