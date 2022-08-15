JFLCO sells solid waste disposal firm Lone Star Disposal

JFLCO acquired Lone Star in 2019

J.F. Lehman & Company has sold Lone Star Disposal, a Houston-based provider of construction and demolition and municipal solid waste disposal and related environmental services. The buyer is Waste Connections Inc.

“We are proud of the growth we have achieved over the past three years,” said Brett Sarver, president of Lone Star, in a statement. “JFLCO has been instrumental in identifying and supporting critical value creation efforts across our business. We are grateful for JFLCO’s support and look forward to continuing this momentum within the Waste Connections family.”

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.