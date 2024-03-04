JLL Partners promotes Mouli and Shillito to managing director

Mouli joined JLL in 2017 and Shillito came on board in 2022.

JLL Partners has promoted Vikas Mouli and James Shillito to managing director.

Mouli joined JLL in 2017 and Shillito came on board in 2022.

Before joining JLL, Mouli worked as an associate at TPG Growth while Shillito was a principal at The Carlyle Group.

On the promotions, Dan Agroskin, a managing partner at JLL said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Vikas and James to managing director. Their promotions represent our continued commitment to investing and expanding our capabilities in the healthcare sector, which has been a cornerstone of our business for over 35 years.”

Based in New York City, JLL invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the healthcare, specialty industrials, and business services sectors. JLL was founded in 1988.