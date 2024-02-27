JLL recruits Killackey as IR managing director

Prior to joining JLL, she served as principal at I Squared Capital.

JLL Partners has hired Cara Killackey as managing director of investor relations.

In this role, Killackey will oversee the investor relations function at JLL and lead capital formation efforts for the firm’s flagship funds and active co-investment program.

Prior to joining JLL, she served as principal at I Squared Capital. Before I Squared Capital, Killackey held investor relations leadership roles at Partners Group and Probitas Partners. Earlier in her career, she held senior internal audit roles at Nomura, Lehman Brothers and Protiviti.

“We are excited to welcome Cara to our team and look forward to leveraging her experience and expertise as we continue to grow our platform,” said the managing partners at JLL in a statement. “We are confident that Cara’s extensive network and proven track record of working closely with a broad array of institutional investors will be invaluable to our ongoing investor relations initiatives.”

Headquartered in New York City, JLL invests in the middle market. Founded in 1988, JLL Partners has invested approximately $6 billion of equity capital across eight private equity funds.