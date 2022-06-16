JMI Equity makes $75m growth investment in Performio

Clients of Performio include AstraZeneca, Vodafone, and Johnson & Johnson

JMI chairman, Paul Barber and JMI Vice President, Jack Duane have joined Performio’s board of directors

JMI’s track record of scaling B2B software companies at a similar point in their growth trajectory was an attractive proposition for Performio

JMI Equity has made a $75 million growth investment in Performio, an incentive compensation management software company headquartered in Irvine. Performio has undergone rapid growth with its year-on-year revenue going up 77 percent in 2021 while more than doubling its number of worldwide employees.

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in software companies. It was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Baltimore. It has invested in over 170 businesses to date and raised more than $6 billion in committed capital.

“JMI Equity is excited to partner with Performio to expand its team and product investment in this critical, emerging market.” said Paul Barber, Chairman at JMI.

Performio was founded by David Marshall in Australia in 2006. After establishing itself in the Asia Pacific region, Performio expanded to the United States in 2017 with the launch of its global headquarters in Irvine, CA.

“We are thrilled to partner with JMI to support and accelerate Performio’s continued growth,” said Grayson Morris, Performio’s Chief Executive Officer. “The JMI team has an impressive track record of helping build and scale B2B software companies at a similar point in their growth trajectory to Performio today.”