JMI Equity promotes Mehta to IR director and Kurth to principal

JMI Equity has promoted Lindsay Mehta to director of investor relations and marketing and Christian Kurth to principal.

Also, the growth equity firm has promoted Dina Berdichevsky and Josh Wang to vice president.

“These well-deserved promotions are a testament to the talent of our team and the professional development that JMI actively supports throughout our colleagues’ careers,” said Peter Arrowsmith, managing general partner at JMI in a statement. “Our merit-based culture enables growth from within, and we are proud to recognize Lindsay, Christian, Dina and Josh for their valuable contributions to the Firm’s success.”

Mehta is based in Baltimore and Kurth is in San Diego. Berdichevsky is based in Washington D.C. and Wang is in San Diego.

Mehta first joined JMI in 2020, Kurth came on board in 2015 and both Berdichevsky and Wang joined in 2019.

JMI Equity targets software companies. To date, JMI has invested in over 180 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 115 exits.