JMI Equity promotes Schmitt to partner

JMI Equity promoted Chief Financial Officer Maggie Schmitt to partner.

“Maggie’s promotion to partner is a reflection of the instrumental role she has played in our success over the past 14 years,” said Peter Arrowsmith, managing general partner at JMI in a statement. “She is a strategic thought partner on a variety of deal, fund, and firm-related initiatives. She leads a talented team of finance and accounting professionals, and my partners and I look forward to Maggie’s continued leadership and contributions.”

Schmitt joined JMI in 2009. Prior to joining JMI, Schmitt was an auditor in the audit and enterprise risk services practice at Deloitte & Touche.

With offices in Baltimore, San Diego and Washington, D.C., JMI Equity invests in software companies.