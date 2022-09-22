Johnson joins Gauge Capital as operating partner

In his new role, Johnson will support the work associated with new opportunities within the healthcare technology sector.

Gauge Capital has named Matt Johnson as an operating partner.

Recently, Johnson was the CEO of EarlySense, a Tel-Aviv and Boston based medical device company. Previously, he served as CEO of CareCycle, a home health and remote patient management business. Earlier in his career Johnson was the CEO of HealthBridge, which was later sold to CareTeam, and an associate in Cerner Corporation’s London office. As an investor, he spent several years overseeing healthcare investments as a managing director for Sowell & Company and Thrive Five.

Johnson has a B.A. from Southern Methodist University where he now serves on the executive baord of Dedman College.

“We are excited to have Matt join the Gauge team,” said Sam Smith, a principal at Gauge, in a statement. “Matt brings extensive industry knowledge within the healthcare technology ecosystem and will be an invaluable asset to help source, identify, and evaluate new platform investments. We are looking forward to leveraging his expertise.”

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in the middle market. Gauge invests in five key sectors: healthcare, technology, business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer. The firm manages more than $2 billion in capital.