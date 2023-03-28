JP Morgan SGE taps Bell as partner

Previously, Bell was head of North America climate private equity at Tikehau Capital

J.P. Morgan Sustainable Growth Equity has named Alex Bell as a partner.

Previously, Bell was head of North America climate private equity at Tikehau Capital. Prior to this role, he was a director at Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec. Bell spent the early part of his career in energy private equity, including at Pine Brook Partners and Cadent Energy Partners.

Bell is based in New York.

“Alex is joining one of the most compelling and diverse teams in our business – executing on an investment strategy that is both timely and leverages the global scale, sustainability expertise and industry connectivity of JPMorgan Chase,” said Brian Carlin, CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Capital, in a statement.

SGE was established in 2021 on the heels of both J.P. Morgan Chase’s pledge to target more than $2.5 trillion over 10 years to advance sustainable development and climate action, and the firm’s commitment to co-invest alongside Project Black, an Ariel Alternatives private equity fund, which aims to close the racial wealth gap by investing in middle market businesses that are minority owned.

J.P. Morgan Private Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.