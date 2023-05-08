Juggernaut Capital backs kids nutrition brand PLEZi Nutrition

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a co-founder and strategic partner with PLEZi Nutrition.

Going forward, PLEZi Nutrition will be investing 10% of profits right back into the broader movement to promote kids’ health

Juggernaut Capital Partners targets lower middle market companies, primarily in the consumer and healthcare sectors

Juggernaut has a family of funds representing over $1 billion of capital commitments

Juggernaut Capital has made an investment in Washington, D.C.-based PLEZi Nutrition, a kids’ nutrition brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The Former First Lady and I have been friends for 15 years, and I am thrilled that we can work together to bring great-tasting, next-generation nutritional products to our kids,” said John Shulman, founder and managing partner of Juggernaut. “PLEZi Nutrition is committed to continuous innovation, and beyond our initial beverage launch, we plan to bring additional products to market.”

Based in Washington, D.C., the private equity firm was founded in 2009.