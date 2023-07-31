Juggernaut sells pediatric nutrition company Nature’s One

Juggernaut and Nature’s One founder Jay Highman will continue as substantial shareholders of Bobbie

Nature’s One was founded in 1997

Juggernaut Capital Partners invests in lower middle market companies, primarily in the consumer and healthcare sectors

Juggernaut Capital Partners has sold Nature’s One, a Ohio-based pediatric nutrition company, to Bobbie Bay Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bobbie Bay is an infant formula company.

Juggernaut and Nature’s One founder Jay Highman will continue as substantial shareholders of Bobbie.

“Nature’s One is a true pioneer in the pediatric nutrition space. Juggernaut partnered with founder, Jay Highman, to accelerate product development and vertical integration initiatives. Over the past five years, the company completed the first FDA-approved clinical feeding study of an organic infant formula and designed and constructed the first newly built infant formula facility in the U.S. in 35 years,” said Shulman, managing partner at Juggernaut in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to partner with Jay and his team. We believe the combination with Bobbie cements the organization as a continued disruptor and a next-generation industry leader.”

Nature’s One was advised by CG / Sawaya Partners (operating under Canaccord Genuity) and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Bobbie was advised by Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Goodwin Procter LLP.

