Juniper taps Potter as principal

Juniper Capital Management has named Justin Potter as principal.

In this role, Potter will be responsible for the origination, execution and monitoring of portfolio investments, as well as contributing to the ongoing development of firm strategy.

“Justin’s extensive deal background will make a valuable addition to our team in our firm’s next phase of growth,” said Bryan Grabowsky, managing director at Juniper in a statement. “His vision aligns well with our firm’s values, and we look forward to working with him to continue to partner with exceptional founder-owned businesses.”

Prior to joining Juniper, Potter was a vice president at White Deer Private Equity. Before that, he was a senior associate at Rotunda Capital in Washington, D.C.

Based in Dallas, Juniper Capital Management invests in U.S. lower middle-market companies in the manufacturing, industrial products and services, and business services sectors.