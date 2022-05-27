Justin Timberlake sells song catalog to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis: Hollywood Reporter

Music superstar Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, reported the Hollywood Reporter. No financial terms were disclosed. Hipgnosis is backed by Blackstone.
Source: Hollywood Reporter
