PE Deals

Justin Timberlake sells song catalog to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis: Hollywood Reporter

By
Iris Dorbian
-

Music superstar Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, reported the Hollywood Reporter. No financial terms were disclosed. Hipgnosis is backed by Blackstone.

Source: Hollywood Reporter