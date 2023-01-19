K1 and Vista sell electronic discovery software firm Zapproved

- A portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, Exterro is a legal governance, risk and compliance software provider
K1 Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners have sold Portland, Oregon-based Zapproved, an electronic discovery software provider, to Exterro. No financial terms were disclosed.
K1 will roll a portion of its proceeds and retain a minority stake in the combined business. Vista will also retain a small minority stake in the business.
K1 partnered with Zapproved in 2014 while Vista acquired a majority stake in the company in 2017.
A portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, Exterro is a legal governance, risk and compliance software provider.
Zapproved was founded in 2008 by Monica Enand.
Manhattan Beach, California-based K1 invests in enterprise software companies.
Vista has more than $95 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022.