K1 exits TeamDynamix to Level Equity while retaining equity stake

K1 will roll a material portion of its proceeds into the company and remain a significant equity holder alongside Level Equity.

K1 initially invested in TeamDynamix in 2017

Company grew revenue by 4x during ownership period

Company works with customers like Oklahoma City and University of Michigan

K1 Investment Management sold TeamDynamix, which provides work management software, to Level Equity for an undisclosed amount.

K1 will roll a material portion of its proceeds into the company and remain a significant equity holder alongside Level Equity.

The firm first invested in TeamDynamix in 2017. During that time, the company grew revenue by 4x, the firm said in a statement. TeamDynamix works with customers like Oklahoma City, University of Michigan and Covenant Healthcare across sectors including financial services, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and education.

“We are focused on smart growth. For us, that means driving growth with a consistent eye toward efficiency and profitability. To see that strategy manifest in a strong five-year return to our investors is a moment of tremendous pride for our team,” said Ken Benvenuto, CEO TeamDynamix.