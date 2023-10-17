Kaho Partners-backed Addtronics scoops up Sirius Automation

Justin Lu will continue to lead the organization as president

Addtronics, which is backed by Kaho Partners, has acquired Sirius Automation, an Illinois-based developer of laboratory robotic systems for blue-chip biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Sirius Automation was founded in 2004 by Justin Lu & Tony Cox. Lu will continue to lead the organization as president and will work closely with the Addtronics leadership team.

“We are pleased to welcome the Sirius Automation team to Addtronics,” said Max Katzenstein, executive chairman of Addtronics and managing partner of Kaho in a statement. “Sirius Automation has a very strong position in the laboratory automation market and an excellent product portfolio that will allow Addtronics to expand our solutions and services and deliver more value to our customers.”

Holland & Knight, PLLC acted as counsel to Kaho.

Addtronics is a focused on acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers.

Based in New York City and Greenwich, Connecticut, Kaho Partners was founded in 2019.