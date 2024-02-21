Kain Capital-backed PERA taps Gruhala as CEO of HospiceServe

PERA acquires mid-sized local and regional hospice providers

Before joining PERA, Gruhala served most recently as chief operating officer at Ascension Living while Justis was vice president of strategic consulting at Trella Health

Kain Capital invests in healthcare services and information technology companies

PERA, which is backed by Kain Capital, has hired Ryan Gruhala as CEO of HospiceServe, a subsidiary of PERA. Also, PERA has named Kara Justis as chief commercial officer of PERA.

PERA acquires mid-sized local and regional hospice providers. Currently, PERA runs facilities in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ryan and Kara to the PERA family,” said Steven Yecies, co-chairman of PERA and managing director at Kain Capital in a statement. “Ryan has a strong track record of delivering growth and quality services to senior patients in our region. We will rely on Kara’s deep sales and marketing experience to showcase the transformational hospice technology and services that drive our business. Together, they will help drive our expansion as we bring our track record of providing excellent care to new markets.”

