Kain Capital-backed PERA taps Stevie as CEO

PERA Holdings, which is backed by Kain Capital, has hired Jenifer Stevie as CEO.

PERA is a manager of mid-sized regional hospice and palliative care providers.

Before joining PERA, Stevie was CFO of several divisions of Fresenius Medical Care North America, where she focused on SaaS, value-based care, and diversified healthcare services. She began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers as senior manager of assurance and business advisory services.

“We are thrilled to see Jenifer bring her skills to PERA,” said Kunal Kain, founder and managing partner at Kain Capital and co-chairman of PERA Holdings in a statement. “Her financial experience and familiarity with the healthcare environment will enable her to instill the discipline and capabilities required to enable our hospice operations to evolve into value-based care. We are proud to support PERA and its team as it enters its next phase of growth.”

With its 2022 acquisition of Hospice Care of America, PERA now operates seven hospice and palliative care licenses across Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

