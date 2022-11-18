Kain Capital forms hospice-focused holding company PERA

PERA has acquired a majority stake in Hospice Care of America, a Kansas City-based group of affiliated hospices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Kain Capital LLC has formed PERA Holdings, a new holding company for hospice investments.

PERA has acquired a majority stake in Hospice Care of America, a Kansas City-based group of affiliated hospices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado. No financial terms were disclosed.

PERA Holdings has named Kris Stice as CEO.

“We are excited to bring several of the innovations that Kain Capital has driven in other areas of healthcare to hospice,” said Steven Yecies, a managing partner of Kain Capital in a statement.

The founders of HCA, Phil Hill, Janet Rogers and Russ Rogers, will remain in their current roles and remain equity owners in the business.

Kain Capital invests in healthcare services and information technology companies.

HCA was founded in 2004.