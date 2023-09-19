Kain Capital taps Lee as VP

Previously, Lee was a director in the M&A division at DocGo, Inc.

Kain Capital LLC has named Marina Lee as vice president.

Previously, Lee was a director in the M&A division at DocGo, Inc. She began her career as an analyst at Macquarie Capital in her native Australia before joining the New York office to focus on healthcare services and technology.

“Marina is a terrific addition to the Kain team,” said Kunal Kain, founder and managing partner at Kain Capital in a statement. “Her experience in sourcing and analyzing potential investments in the healthcare technology space will be critical as we continue to explore the investment potential in primary care, hospice, remote patient monitoring, and other areas of value-based care.”

