Kainos Capital-backed Muenster Milling Company appoints Holdrieth as president and CEO

Most recently. Holdrieth served as CEO of Florida Food Products

Previously, he led the North American food ingredients business of Balchem

Kainos targets the food, pet, consumer products and services sectors

Muenster Milling Company, which is backed by Kainos Capital, has named Jim Holdrieth as president and CEO.

Muenster is a maker of freeze-dried pet food.

Most recently. Holdrieth served as CEO of Florida Food Products. Previously, he led the North American food ingredients business of Balchem.

“We have a long history with Jim, who oversaw transformational growth at our investment in Florida Food Products,” said Kevin Elliott, a partner at Kainos Capital in a statement. “He is the right leader for Muenster at this time as we dramatically scale the company’s manufacturing and new product development capabilities.”

Muenster was founded in 1932.

Based in Dallas, Kainos Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the food, pet, consumer products and services sectors.