Kainos Capital-backed Specialty Sales appoints Nelson as CEO

Also, Don Alsup, co-founder and former CEO of Specialty Sales, has been named chairman of the board.

Based in Fresno, California, Specialty Sales is a provider of hoof health solutions to the U.S. dairy industry

Most recently, he served as commercial head of animal health and nutrition at Balchem Corporation

Kainos Capital targets the food, pet, animal health, specialty distribution and services sectors

Specialty Sales, which is backed by Kainos Capital, has named Matthew Nelson as CEO.

Also, Don Alsup, co-founder and former CEO of Specialty Sales, has been named chairman of the board.

Based in Fresno, California, Specialty Sales is a provider of hoof health solutions to the U.S. dairy industry.

On the appointment, Jeff Moredock, a principal at Kainos Capital, said in a statement, “Specialty Sales is on a remarkable growth trajectory thanks to Don’s leadership and the culture his team has built over the past 24 years. Matt is uniquely qualified to lead Specialty Sales given his professional background that spans animal health and nutrition across bovine, poultry, swine, equine and companion animals. He understands what dairymen need.”

Most recently, he served as commercial head of animal health and nutrition at Balchem Corporation. Prior to joining Balchem, Nelson led the U.S. poultry unit of Boehringer-Ingelheim, was senior director of U.S. ruminant & equine marketing at Merial, and was a director of sales and marketing operations at Zoetis.

Kainos Capital targets the food, pet, animal health, specialty distribution and services sectors.