Kainos Capital promotes Koch to principal and Stanek to manager

Kainos Capital has promoted Steven Koch to principal and Alex Stanek to manager.

Previously, Koch was a vice president and Stanek was a senior associate.

Koch first joined Kainos in 2014 and rejoined in 2019 after earning his MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Prior to Kainos, Stanek was a project manager at USC Consulting Group.

On the deal, Andrew Rosen, a managing partner of Kainos, said in a statement, “We are proud to recognize these outstanding colleagues with well-deserved promotions. Steven plays a key role in our investment process and adds tremendous value to our portfolio companies. Alex continues to be a great resource to our portfolio companies as we drive efficiencies in supply chain and strategic purchasing initiatives.”

Kainos Capital invests in the middle market with a focus on the food and consumer products and services sectors.