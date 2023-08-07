Kainos Capital taps Reader as senior managing director

In his new role, Reader will lead the Kainos operations team.

Kainos Capital has named Doug Reader as a senior managing director.

In his new role, Reader will lead the Kainos operations team and serve as a strategic partner to the firm’s portfolio companies to help drive financial, information technology, and operational success.

Reader is a former chief financial officer, chief operating officer and president of Kainos portfolio company SlimFast/HNS before it was sold to Glanbia in 2018. Most recently, he was CEO of Arizona Nutritional Supplements.

On the appointment, Andrew Rosen, managing partner of Kainos, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Doug back to the Kainos family as the leader of our operations team. We believe the dedicated operational resources we provide help make us the partner of choice to consumer products businesses, particularly with family founder-owned businesses seeking transformational growth, as well as corporate carve-outs that require greater infrastructural support and leadership.”

Dallas-based Kainos Capital targets the food and consumer products and services sectors. Kainos invests in the middle market.