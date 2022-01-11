Kainos ups Gassko to principal

Kainos Capital has promoted David Gassko to principal. Gassko joined Kainos as an associate in 2013.

PRESS RELEASE

Dallas, January 10, 2022 – Kainos Capital (“Kainos”), a food and consumer-focused private equity firm, announced today that David Gassko has been promoted to Principal. As a Principal, Mr. Gassko will be actively involved in leading the evaluation, execution, and management of portfolio companies. He will also continue to help lead the firm’s associate recruiting activities and serve as a member of the ESG Committee.

Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner of Kainos, said: “We are pleased to reward David’s accomplishments with this well-deserved promotion. Since returning to Kainos following business school, David has played a key role in the execution of our investment process and adds value both to our portfolio companies and our firm culture. We are excited for his continued professional development at Kainos.”

After beginning his career as an investment banker with Wells Fargo Securities, Mr. Gassko joined Kainos in 2013 as an Associate. Following business school, he returned to Kainos as a Vice President. Mr. Gassko holds an MBA from The Wharton School where he graduated with honors, and a B.A. in Economics and English, cum laude, from Rice University.

About Kainos Capital

Kainos Capital is a middle-market private equity firm with an exclusive focus on the food and consumer products sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested over $3 billion of equity in more than 80 transactions with a total transaction value in excess of $12 billion. The firm’s strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses.

Additional information about Kainos Capital is available at www.kainoscapital.com.