Kanbrick acquires boating cover systems provider Marine Concepts

Kanbrick has acquired Kaiser, Missouri-based Marine Concepts, a provider of custom boat cover systems for boating enthusiasts. No financial terms were disclosed.

Randy Kent founded Marine Concepts in 2005 at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown Marine Concepts from a simple invention for my friends’ and my boats to a world-class product that solves one of the most common pain points for boaters everywhere,” Kent said in a statement. “Kanbrick has the experience to help us take Marine Concepts to the next level, and I’m excited to partner with the team to strengthen our future.”

As part of the partnership, Kent will continue to focus his efforts and passions on customer satisfaction and developing products that serve the needs of enthusiast boaters.

Kanbrick is a long-term owner focused on acquiring and building founder- and family- owned businesses.

Kanbrick is based in Chicago.