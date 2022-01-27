Keensight Capital adds new operating partner to team

Keensight Capital has named Dr. Uwe Gottschalk as an operating partner. Most recently, he was chief scientific officer of Lonza Group.

PRESS RELEASE

Keensight Capital, one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout[1] investments, strengthens its team with the appointment of Dr. Uwe Gottschalk as an Operating Partner.

Uwe Gottschalk’s appointment follows a very successful and respected, 30-year, career in industrial biotechnology and bioprocessing, most recently as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Lonza Group, the world’s largest company for biologics contract development and manufacturing, and Group Vice President at Sartorius Stedim Biotech, where he had global responsibility for bioseparation process technologies.

Dr. Gottschalk was a head lecturer at the University of Duisburg-Essen, and also lectured at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne. Uwe is a valued member of several associations connected to the pharmaceutical industry, such as the Society for BioChromatography and Nanoseparations, and the American Chemical Society. He sits on the editorial advisory boards of various journals, including Pharmaceutical Bioprocessing, Genetic Engineering News and BioPharm International and is a renowned author of impactful books and articles in the space. In 2021 he received the Bioprocessing Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asia Biologics Manufacturing Conference.

Uwe, based in Germany, will be joining Keensight Capital’s team of international Operating Partners. This network, spanning Europe, Asia, and the US, connects eminent professionals in the Technology and Healthcare industries. The Operating Partners share their extensive expertise, vision and international contacts with Keensight’s Investment and Performance Teams. The domain-specific leadership and operational experience they bring enable the Operating Partners to play an active role in both investment sourcing, and value creation following an investment.

Pierre Remy, Managing Partner at Keensight Capital, said: “Following the arrival of Christophe Lavigne and Rodney Unsworth in 2018, and the addition of Dr. Edwin Moses and José Luis Martín in 2020, we are extremely pleased to add Dr. Uwe Gottschalk to our outstanding network of Operating Partners. Their exceptional track record in leading multinational companies will benefit Keensight, as well as the talented managers of our portfolio companies.”

Bio – Dr. Uwe Gottschalk was the former CSO of Lonza Group, a Swiss multinational CDMO, with major facilities in Europe, North America and Asia. Prior to Lonza, Uwe was Group Vice President of Sartorius AG, and earlier, Head of GMP Purification at Bayer Health Care.

A German national, Dr. Gottschalk holds a Ph.D in Chemistry from the University of Münster.

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital, one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. For over 20 years, Keensight Capital’s team of seasoned professionals has leveraged their knowledge of investment and growth industries to invest for the long term in profitable companies with high growth potential and revenues in the range of €10 million to €400 million.

Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with management teams to develop and achieve their strategic vision.

