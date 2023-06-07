Keensight Capital opens new office in Boston

Keensight’s new office will help in extending Keensight’s footprint in London and Paris.

Keensight Capital has opened a new office in Boston, Massachusetts to expand its international offering in North America.

This strategic expansion establishes a physical presence in the US and reinforces Keensight’s commitment to supporting the growth of its portfolio companies in North America, according to a release.

The office will help ensure that connectivity with Europe remains strong, extending Keensight’s footprint in London and Paris, the release said.

Keensight’s US-based team will work closely with Keensight’s global network to identify and execute on opportunities for Keensight’s portfolio companies, including both organic and inorganic growth.

“Now, with a physical presence, we will be even better positioned to provide the tailor-made support that our companies need,” said Jean-Michel Beghin, managing partner of Keensight Capital.

Keensight Capital is a European growth buyout firm that invests in companies with revenues in the range of €10 million to €400 million. The firm is based in Paris, France.