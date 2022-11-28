Kelso-backed Novvia acquires manufacturer Innovative

Innovative was founded in 2009

Novvia Group, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired California-based Innovative, a distributor of plastic, metal, glass and corrugated containers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Novvia is a global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor.

“We are pleased to partner with Novvia as Innovative embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Darren Williams, owner and CEO of Innovative in a statement. “We thank our customers, employees, and suppliers who have enabled our success to date, and we look forward to delivering additional value to these key stakeholders as part of the broader Novvia organization.”

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 139 transactions. Based in New York City, Kelso invests in the middle market.