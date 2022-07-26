Kelso-backed Novvia buys Duval Containers

Duval Container was founded in 1919 and bought by the Gills family in 1987

Novvia Group, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired Jacksonville, Florida-based Duval Containers, a provider of plastic, metal, fiber, and glass packaging products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Novvia is a rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor.

Duval Container was founded in 1919 and purchased by the Gills family in 1987.

“As foreshadowed in the Southern Container announcement, we are bullish on the Southeast market and are delighted to add Duval to help Novvia expand our position in this key geography,” said Novvia Executive Chairman Ken Roessler, in a statement.

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $17 billion of equity capital in 137 transactions. The private equity firm is based in New York City.