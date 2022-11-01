Kelso-backed Novvia buys packaging firm Auberst

Auberst was founded in 2001

Novvia, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired California-based Auberst, a distributor of plastic and metal rigid packaging solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Novvia is a rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor.

“We are looking forward to the continued success and expansion of our West Coast footprint and are excited to welcome Auberst to the Novvia family,” said Novvia Executive Chairman Ken Roessler, in a statement.

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 139 transactions. Kelso is based in New York City.