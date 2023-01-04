Kelso-backed Novvia Group acquires JF Shelton’s packaging distribution unit

Novvia is a global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor

Novvia Group, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired JF Shelton’s packaging distribution division. The seller was Ravago Chemicals. No financial terms were disclosed.

JF Shelton operates out of facilities located in Kent, Washington and Portland, Oregon.

“The acquisition of JF Shelton Packaging Distribution adds to our already strong West Coast portfolio,” said Novvia Executive Chairman Ken Roessler in a statement. “We are pleased to have partnered with Ravago Chemicals to complete this complex carve-out transaction.”

