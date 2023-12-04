Kelso-backed Novvia Group acquires Ocean State Packaging

Ocean State was founded in 1990

Based in New York City, Kelso invests in distribution and packaging platforms

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in over 140 transactions

Novvia Group, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired Ocean State Packaging, a Rhode Island-based supplier of plastic bottles and other rigid packaging products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Novvia Group is a provider of packaging solutions.

Ocean State was founded in 1990.

“We are excited to partner with Novvia to continue growing our business,” said Brian Beneduce, president of Ocean State in a statement. “We intend to draw on a long history of customer service and our ‘one-stop-shop’ philosophy to deliver additional value to our loyal customers as part of the national Novvia platform.”

Based in New York City, Kelso invests in distribution and packaging platforms. Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in over 140 transactions.